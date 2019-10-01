CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Catherine

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Catherine WuStratford High SchoolSeniorCatherine has played violin since age of five and is the concertmaster and leader of her school's orchestra. She competes in several local and state competitions and has received several awards for her talent including, the TSSEC Gold Medal. She received a seat in the esteemed TMEA All-State Symphony and String Orchestra, after a highly competitive contest, in which 50,000 students auditioned. She was named "5th in State" in violin. In addition to practicing and rehearsing long hours, Catherine tutors violin and finds time to volunteer.Catherine's goal is to attend Rice University and Medical School at either John Hopkins or Stanford. After completing her education she hopes to become an OB-GYN.