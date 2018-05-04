A third grader in Brazosport ISD is teaching us all a lesson in acceptance and grit.Lilian Hathorn was born blind, but doesn't let her lack of sight affect how she interacts with others at Velasco Elementary."I feel like I'm just one of the gang, but I feel special," Lillian said."She's just taught us whole lot about working with students that are different. She's just a kid and she loves school, loves her friends and loves to play," one faculty member said.Lilian has big plans for the future. She has dreams of becoming a pastor, or working at a nursing home. Her favorite subject is science, because of the fun experiments.