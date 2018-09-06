At 10: This Texas school district just opened a water park - and you paid for it

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --In mid-spring, as the sun was starting to fade near the Texas border with Mexico, about a dozen teenagers were getting training on CPR among other rules of how to keep children safe while they swam.
"Check for injuries, then call 911," the instructor tells them.
The instructions continue as they prepare for a grand opening in the coming weeks. The park expects thousands of visitors if for no other reason than the complex cost: a cool $20 million.
It didn't start out at $20 million. The original cost was smaller, but the complex includes not just the water park, but a natatorium and planetarium as well.
After all, the complex is educational.
It's owned, operated and paid for by the La Joya school district, a half hour west of McAllen.
The water park is the only state-owned facility of its kind.
The park was built from the school's main education fund, commonly called the general fund. It wasn't paid for through bonds or any other credit. The district had the money available.
La Joya is considered a "poor" district by state standards. In one index that puts a number of how expensive it is to teach kids, it's at the top.
