TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

At 10: This Texas school district just opened a water park - and you paid for it

EMBED </>More Videos

At 10: Texas school finance is a mess - and you're paying for it

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
In mid-spring, as the sun was starting to fade near the Texas border with Mexico, about a dozen teenagers were getting training on CPR among other rules of how to keep children safe while they swam.

"Check for injuries, then call 911," the instructor tells them.

The instructions continue as they prepare for a grand opening in the coming weeks. The park expects thousands of visitors if for no other reason than the complex cost: a cool $20 million.

It didn't start out at $20 million. The original cost was smaller, but the complex includes not just the water park, but a natatorium and planetarium as well.

After all, the complex is educational.

It's owned, operated and paid for by the La Joya school district, a half hour west of McAllen.

TONIGHT AT 10: You're paying for it - why your tax dollars are paying for a school district's water park in south Texas

The water park is the only state-owned facility of its kind.

The park was built from the school's main education fund, commonly called the general fund. It wasn't paid for through bonds or any other credit. The district had the money available.

La Joya is considered a "poor" district by state standards. In one index that puts a number of how expensive it is to teach kids, it's at the top.

Tonight at 10 Ted Oberg investigates what's really broken in the system and why you're paying for it.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
educationTed Oberg Investigateseducationtexas newsHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Houston's new floodplain building rules unfairly targets poor: Report
Firefighter's families to city: 'leave us alone'
13 Investigates: Houston crosswalks have timing trouble
HISD leaders question savings for new hub bus system
More Ted Oberg Investigates
EDUCATION
'Disney World of schools' Teaching with color in Lamar CISD
High school band surprised with $20K donation from Direct Energy
All HISD students eligible for free breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lawson Middle School celebrates its opening in SW Houston
More Education
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for escapee from Harris Co. courthouse
Domestic violence investigated after woman dies in W. Houston
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico: Officials
'Gay Conversion' parking sign directed at Houston church
Auto shop owner's life savings stolen in violent robbery
4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Cincinnati bank
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast
Show More
Selfie-taking teen falls to death at Yosemite, report says
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
4 cars destroyed, 2 damaged in fires at Pasadena apartments
More News