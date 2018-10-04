EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3008594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hearne Elementary rolled out the red carpet and showered Eyewitness News anchor Samica Knight with lots of love.

It was a special surprise for ABC13 anchor Samica Knight on Thursday. She was honored for her work and support with public education in Harris County.Harris County Department of Education Communications Manager Carol Vaughn recognized Samica with a Media Honor Roll certificate at the ABC13 studios."Samica has supported after school in Houston this past year by being the emcee at our event, which supports after school teachers and educators," Vaughn said.The department honors eight local journalists each year.