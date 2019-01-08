With every eligible book you buy between January 11 and March 31, 2019, Disney will donate a new book to First Book.Up to a maximum of 1 million books across all 2019 Magic of Storytelling book donation promotions.First Book is a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need.From January 11 to March 31, 2019, post a shelfie on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and Disney will donate a new book to First Book.Up to a maximum of 1 million books across all 2019 Magic of Storytelling book donation promotions.First Book is a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need.Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school.That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.All of us at ABC believe great stories take kids on fantastical adventures to meet unexpected heroes and celebrate the differences that make each one of us special.Disney Publishing and ABC are donating up to 1 million books to First Book, and we're inviting everyone to join the seventh annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign through a number of activations between January 11 and March 31, 2019.From January 11 through March 31, the Magic of Storytelling campaign celebrates the power of storytelling and provides brand new books to kids in need in our community.You too can join in the magic of storytelling and help give stories that change lives.Go toto learn more