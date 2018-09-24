EDUCATION

2 Austin HS educators under investigation for inappropriate conduct

EMBED </>More Videos

HISD investigating inappropriate misconduct with 2 Austin HS educators

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two educators at Stephen F. Austin High School are under investigation for inappropriate conduct, according to Houston ISD.

In a statement released Monday, the school district acknowledged allegations against the two employees. The workers were "immediately reassigned off-campus" pending an HISD police investigation.

"The district's internal investigative unit will also investigate these allegations," the district's statement said. "Please know we take these situations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority. "

HISD did not disclose the nature of the allegations or identify the workers involved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhouston isdteachersinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
16-year-old arrested after threat found at Texas City HS
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Cheerleader who knelt during national anthem is suing university
HISD staff going door-to-door in search of high school dropouts
More Education
Top Stories
Houston man accused of fondling Southwest passenger
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Food service worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
DPS trooper's vehicle hits Cy-Fair ISD student near school
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway
Houston Councilwoman Ellen Cohen recounts her own sexual assault
Texas senate candidates approaching big issues differently
Show More
Hardy Toll Road to extend towards downtown
Mother charged with deadly beating
Texans' 0-3 start could spell doom for ticket brokers
Medical breakthrough helps woman crippled by arthritis wear heels
Woman crashes into Walgreens after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
More News