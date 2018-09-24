Two educators at Stephen F. Austin High School are under investigation for inappropriate conduct, according to Houston ISD.In a statement released Monday, the school district acknowledged allegations against the two employees. The workers were "immediately reassigned off-campus" pending an HISD police investigation."The district's internal investigative unit will also investigate these allegations," the district's statement said. "Please know we take these situations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority. "HISD did not disclose the nature of the allegations or identify the workers involved.