disney+ streaming service

Ed Asner reprised role as 'Carl' in 'Dug Days' animated shorts streaming soon on Disney+

By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

Ed Asner reprises role in 'Dug Days' streaming soon on Disney+

CHICAGO -- Hollywood is remembering actor Ed Asner after his death over the weekend. The 91-year-old found stardom on the small screen on shows like the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

He's also being remembered for one of his recent roles, playing Carl in the animated film "Up." He recently reprised his role in one of his final performances that will soon be streaming on Disney+, but the real star of "Dug Days" is his canine companion.

The big, happy dog with the special collar that translates barks into "people talk" is back!

"He's so pure of heart and yet there's times when he thinks he's a wolf and wants to get the squirrels and all that. But generally he's a sweetheart," director Bob Peterson said.

The movie "Up" was a critical and box office hit for Pixar and Dug was a standout character. Now he and his human Carl are featured in five streaming episodes on Disney+. Re-visiting this world for TV was quite a challenge for the production team.

"Can we hit the same quality? Can we hit the same nuance and beauty of animation, lighting? All the different pieces of filmmaking. Our team really rallied and just brought their best and I think it's apparent in the shorts," producer Kim Collins said.

"I love getting back with these characters. I loved working on the film. I loved working with Ed Asner as Carl and being Dug. It was just the warmth between a person and their pet. To continue that is so magical for us to express, those of us who own dogs," Peterson said.

That's right - Peterson plays Dug the dog.

"It's an honor to play a dog, and I say that sincerely," Peterson said.

"Dug Days" streams on Disney+ starting September 1. Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentpixardisney+ streaming servicecartoongood news
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Scarlett Estevez talks family dynamics and change in 'Christmas Again'
Keke Palmer looks for creative food artists in 'Foodtastic'
'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date
Will Smith explores the world on new series 'Welcome to Earth'
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News