Golfers wanted to support tech-based golf program for Klein and Tomball students

Fore the Youth's Terry Williams demonstrated for ABC13 how the organization's A.I.-driven golf wands work for students learning the game.

Fore the Youth's Terry Williams demonstrated for ABC13 how the organization's A.I.-driven golf wands work for students learning the game.

Fore the Youth's Terry Williams demonstrated for ABC13 how the organization's A.I.-driven golf wands work for students learning the game.

Fore the Youth's Terry Williams demonstrated for ABC13 how the organization's A.I.-driven golf wands work for students learning the game.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A cutting-edge program using golf and technology to inspire Klein and Tomball students needs your support as it reaches more underserved children.

Golfers can register now for the second Fore the Youth Golf Classic at BlackHorse Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Free drinks, a barbecue lunch buffet and awards ceremony await golfers through the afternoon.

Proceeds will help the nonprofit expand its program, which puts high-tech golf wands into the hands of more students.

VIDEO: Get a closer look at this incredible A.I.-driven golf technology in the video above.

The wands immerse students in the game as they learn proper swing technique, featuring many of the same real-world elements seen on the golf course.

"They're actually seeing themselves as an avatar in the games, doing the swing," Fore the Youth's Terry Williams said. "That's the cool part about it: you don't have to wait to the end to get the results. You're actually seeing your movement and activity (in) real time."

The golf program is just one of a multitude of offerings from Tech Fest Live, which exposes underserved students to experiences in technology, engineering and sports.

Their fifth Tech Fest Live Expo will kick off on Friday, Nov. 8 at University of Houston Tech Bridge.

"We're here to empower the youth of today, to get them excited and exposed to the world of technology," founder and CEO Khalil Vinson said. "Tech Fest Live is an opportunity for a student to be able to find themselves within their passion.

"So maybe if their passion is sports, or if it's gaming, or if it's agriculture, if they attend Tech Fest Live, they'll be able to find organizations, companies, mentors who are in those spaces, and they can then use that platform use, use the experience to continue their growth within personal development, but also within technology."

For sponsorship information, visit the Tech Fest Live and Fore the Youth websites.

BlackHorse Golf Glub is located at 12205 Fry Road, in Cypress.

