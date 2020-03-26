9 earthquakes have shaken Texas this week

MENTONE, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake has shaken parts of far west Texas.

The 3.8 magnitude quake happened early Thursday near Mentone, Texas, around 77 miles west of Odessa. It originated approximately 5.2 miles below the surface of the earth.

MORE: Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

According to the US Geological Survey, there were no immediate reports of damage.



Two people reported feeling the earthquake, according to the tracking site earthquaketrack.com.

Mentone, population 19, is the county seat of Loving County, the least populated county in Texas and the second-least populated county in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau.

Thursday's event was at least the ninth earthquake experienced in Texas this week. None have been considered major.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday near Timpson, in east Texas. That's around 170 miles north of Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasearthquaketexas newsusgs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News