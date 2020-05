TONOPAH, Nev. -- The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.The quake's depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep.Some people are tweeting that they felt it in California.