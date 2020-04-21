3.1 earthquake rattles part of West Texas

People in parts of west Texas were shaken up after a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit.

The earthquake happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The USGS says the shaking would have been felt mostly northeast of Odessa toward Midland.

At least 123 people have reported to have felt wave. Some even say their pets felt the quake too. No injuries or damages have been reported at this time.

This is the first earthquake to hit West Texas after just last month nine other earthquakes rattled up the area within one week.

