Flurry of earthquakes, including 4.0 magnitude tremor, rattle LA area

Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near Lennox

LENNOX, California -- A preliminary magnitude-4.0 earthquake hit near Los Angeles Monday morning, about 30 minutes after a magnitude 3.3 temblor struck the area, shaking parts of Southern California.

The first quake was recorded around 4:15 a.m. about 1 mile east-northeast of Lennox, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

A 2.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded minutes later, less than 1 mile northwest of Lennox.

The USGS reported the 4.0 magnitude quake centered about a mile east-northeast of Lennox at a depth of nearly 20 miles, which rattled the area about 30 minutes later. Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told KABC, an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles, that the 4.0 quake had a magnitude 3.0 foreshock.



Over 20 smaller temblors, including a magnitude 2.4 quake centered near Inglewood, were reported following the 4.0 magnitude.

Reports of people feeling the larger quake quickly poured in. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Times, in the last 10 days, there have been several magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes in that area.



