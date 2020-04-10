earth day

Earth Day activities for kids: Watch these nature documentaries on Disney+

You might not be able to get out and about as much as you normally would this April, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Earth Month!

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature -- perfect for parents looking to organize Earth Day activities for kids!

Here's a look at what's offered:

Disneynature
  • "African Cats"
  • "Chimpanzee"
  • "Bears"
  • "Born in China"
  • "Crimson Wing"
  • "Monkey Kingdom"
  • "Wings of Life"


National Geographic

  • "America's National Parks"
  • "Wild Yellowstone"
  • "The Flood"
  • "JANE"
  • "Before the Flood"
  • "Planet of the Birds"
  • "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures"
  • "Kingdom of the White Wolf"
  • "Tree Climbing Lions"
  • "Hostile Planet"
  • "Wild Russia"
  • "One Strange Rock"
  • "Giants of the Deep Blue"
  • "Kingdom of the Blue Whale"
  • "Great Migrations"
  • "Earth Live"
  • "Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise"
  • "Into the Grand Canyon"


In addition to the curated collections, Disney+ released two new documentary films at the beginning of the month, "Elephant" and "Dolphin Reef," and added "Penguins," which had its theatrical debut last year. "Elephant" is narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, while Natalie Portman narrated "Dolphin Reef."

Check out those films and series and more at DisneyPlus.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daymoviesdisneydocumentarydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Meghan Markle talks narrating Disneynature film 'Elephant'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about Harris Co.'s mandatory mask order
Man watching neighbor's home shot to death by deputy
Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday
Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them in E. Houston
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
2/3 of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed
What to expect when flying after the pandemic
Show More
Pastor holds 12-hour prayer vigil for those impacted by COVID-19
Person in California died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Driver abandons car after crash, leaving passenger trapped
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
More TOP STORIES News