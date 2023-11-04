Texas voting data reveals the total number of Harris County early voters

Early voting in Texas ended with a turnout of 239,325 Harris County voters. Here is the breakdown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County voters have been making their voices heard through early voting this year.

According to the Harris County Clerk's Office, 224,400 voted in person, and 14,925 voted by mail.

Early voting ended on Friday, Nov. 3, but voters can still make their voices heard on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday at 7 p.m. to be counted.

If you're still deciding which Houston mayoral candidate to vote for, you can get answers directly from the candidates on ABC13's stream this weekend.

Reruns of last week's candidate debate will air on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and then again on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

You can tune in on the ABC13 app on your Roku, Google TV, Firestick, or Apple TV.