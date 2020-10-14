Politics

More than 76,000 voters cast ballots on day 2 of early voting in Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a record breaking first day of early voting in Harris County, more people are headed to the polls on day two.

More than 76,000 voters have cast their ballot in-person Wednesday, setting a new record for day two of early voting in Harris County.



Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said they're seeing about 10,000 votes an hour.

This comes after more than 128,000 people voted early in Harris County on day one, nearly doubling the record set in 2016.

SEE MORE: Harris County shatters record for first day of early voting in country

Another voting option that's starting to take off in Harris County is drive-thru voting. Houstonians are now able to vote without leaving their car.

"I love it. It's fantastic. A wonderful decision for them to make," voter Jacque Tatum said.

She said since she's at high risk of catching COVID-19, drive-thru voting has been a game changer.

"You can drive through and it's individualized," she said. "You're not around people so you're staying you six-feet distance."

There are 10 drive-thru voting sites, and about 11,000 voters cast their ballots at the Houston Food Bank on the first day of early voting.

"Voting is safe and secure no matter how you do it. But in Texas, we love our cars, we love our trucks, we love our drive-thru's, and so we want to see folks take advantage of this drive-thru option," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

She added that the county has made a $30 million investment into voting to ensure that during this pandemic, everyone can vote, whether in-person or from their car.

"We've been honored to be able to provide so many options from drive-thru voting, to 24-hour voting, to extending voting to a later period, to tripling the number of voting centers," Hollins added.

Voters can check estimated wait times at early voting sites at HarrisVotes.com/locations.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonrepublicanstexas politicsharris county votevote 2020democrats2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. Clerk explains how mail-in ballots will be counted
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Shot aimed at Astros during Amy Coney Barrett hearing
Harris Co. Precinct 1 offers help after viral eviction video
Friendswood woman expecting mail-in ballot gets sample instead
COVID-19 clinical trials paused, but you shouldn't be alarmed
14 Black mayors featured in Biden ad
Show More
Massive fire destroys Katy apartment construction site
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Harris Co. remains only Texas county where bars can't reopen
Asiatown businesses holding strong after COVID-19 rumors
Court dismisses Texas GOP lawsuit against drive-thru voting
More TOP STORIES News