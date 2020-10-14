More than 76,000 voters cast ballots on day 2 of early voting in Harris County

More than 76,000 voters have cast their ballot in-person Wednesday, setting a new record for day two of early voting in Harris County.
Over 76,000 votes have been cast in Harris County so far today!— Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 14, 2020
You guessed it, that breaks the previous highest second day of early voting (in 2016 73,542 people voted early in-person on the second day). #HarrisVotes #HouNews #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/OznaqZrRRJ
Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said they're seeing about 10,000 votes an hour.
This comes after more than 128,000 people voted early in Harris County on day one, nearly doubling the record set in 2016.
Another voting option that's starting to take off in Harris County is drive-thru voting. Houstonians are now able to vote without leaving their car.
"I love it. It's fantastic. A wonderful decision for them to make," voter Jacque Tatum said.
She said since she's at high risk of catching COVID-19, drive-thru voting has been a game changer.
"You can drive through and it's individualized," she said. "You're not around people so you're staying you six-feet distance."
There are 10 drive-thru voting sites, and about 11,000 voters cast their ballots at the Houston Food Bank on the first day of early voting.
"Voting is safe and secure no matter how you do it. But in Texas, we love our cars, we love our trucks, we love our drive-thru's, and so we want to see folks take advantage of this drive-thru option," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.
She added that the county has made a $30 million investment into voting to ensure that during this pandemic, everyone can vote, whether in-person or from their car.
"We've been honored to be able to provide so many options from drive-thru voting, to 24-hour voting, to extending voting to a later period, to tripling the number of voting centers," Hollins added.
Voters can check estimated wait times at early voting sites at HarrisVotes.com/locations.
