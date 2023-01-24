'I hoped nothing else fell on top of the house': Tree down in front yard of home in Eagle Lake

Severe weather pounded parts of southeast Texas, including the area around Eagle Lake, where at least one homeowner had a huge tree come down.

EAGLE LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has been working to track any storm damage across southeast Texas amid a tornado watch that's expected to last until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Our reporter Derrick Lewis was driving along South McCarthy Avenue in Eagle Lake, which is about an hour and a half from Houston, when he noticed a tree had completely uprooted in front of a man's front yard.

The owner of the home, Tony, said he was watching television in his living room with his wife when he heard a loud noise. That's when he saw the tree down and noticed part of it landed on the main road that his house sits on.

"When I saw it, I hoped nothing else fell on top of the house," Tony said.

There is at least one other tree still standing upright on Tony's front yard, and he tells us things could have been much worse if either tree had fallen the other way.