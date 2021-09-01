Friend of 2nd victim in deadly Galleria-area shooting says suspects 'should never walk the streets'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen daylighthas now turned into a double murder."It's overwhelming. It's very overwhelming," said Michael Jenkins, a friend of both victims and member of the New Orleans-based Zulu social club.Less than week after burying his friend, New Orleans Police Det. Everett Briscoe, on Tuesday, Jenkins learned Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy also died due to his injuries.The two were shot while sitting outside the Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road on Aug. 21. They were visiting Houston on a trip with the social club.Family and friends tell ABC13 Riculfy was a father of six with several grandchildren.He was a successful New Orleans businessman who owned tuxedo and limousine companies."What a lot of people don't understand, and don't know, is that DJ was a great mentor for a lot of up and coming business owners in the city of New Orleans," said Jenkins.Riculfy even provided a limo bus for the group trip at no charge, according to Jenkins.In Riculfy's final post on Facebook, he wrote, "It's a blessing to travel with my Zulu brothers to Houston, Texas. The love is real."The friends had only been in town for a few hours when they were targeted. Police believe it was because the suspects spotted a nice watch.Prosecutors have charged two men,, for the fatal shooting and are still looking for a third person.Investigators said the suspected gang members had been on a robbery spree trying to raise bond money for Anthony Jenkins' brother, who remains in jail."They should never walk the streets. That's a group of individuals whose overall objective is to destroy someone else's life," said Michael Jenkins.On Wednesday, a judge denied bond for Anthony Jenkins. A hearing for Jackson is set for Thursday.