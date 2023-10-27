Dusty Baker was the 'only guy who could' help Astros amid scandal, team owner says

The Houston Astros and Dusty Baker were a match made in necessity, and now that Baker is departing as manager, the hall-of-fame-bound legend is looking at life after baseball.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dusty Baker wasn't part of the Astros' plans, and they weren't part of his. But as has been the story of the 74-year-old's life, there's potential in a pivot.

"Most of my plans don't work out," Baker admitted Thursday during a press conference, announcing his retirement from managing after 26 seasons. "I didn't want to play baseball. I wanted to play basketball. I didn't want to go to the Marines. I didn't want to coach. You have to pray on it and ask for direction. If you trust that direction and the message you get, you'll get going in the right direction."

The Astros needed to go in a different direction early in 2020 despite a franchise-record 107 wins in the previous season. Manager AJ Hinch was fired in the wake of a cheating scandal, and Baker, who had been out of the game since being fired by the Washington Nationals in 2017, was available to owner Jim Crane.

"You were a great example for everyone," Crane said to Baker on Thursday. "We love you, and we'll miss you. You came in and helped us when we needed some help. You did a great job. You were the only guy who could do that."

Baker didn't win right away, struggling to a 29-31 record during the 2020 regular season. However, that postseason, he led the Astros to the first of four straight trips to the American League Championship Series.

SEE ALSO: Dusty Baker: Who is this winery-owning, veteran MLB manager?

Even though the wins would come later, Baker sure seemed to win over the team immediately.

Baker had their backs in brouhahas, like against Joe Kelly and the Dodgers in 2020, and as recently as last week against the Rangers in the ALCS. He stood up for his players at every chance, whether it was taking criticism from opposing fans or fastballs from opposing pitchers.

Baker was the perfect manager at the perfect time for our city. But what did our city do for him?

"It gave me an opportunity to be a champion, although I always felt like a champion," Baker admitted. "At that time, it looked like I wasn't going to get another opportunity. I had just interviewed for the Philadelphia job before that, and they gave it to Joe Girardi. My son told me maybe the Lord didn't want me to have that job. Houston gave me an opportunity to meet some great players to try to influence some players' lives and their families. They influenced mine."

As Baker officially ended one notable chapter in his illustrious career, one that will soon make him the first Black manager ever inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he said Thursday he feels an obligation to do more around the game with his next one.

"All the people you've met - it's not up to you to take with you and possess what they give you," Baker said of the knowledge he's gained through a half-century in the game as a player and manager. "It's up to you to pass it on to someone else. The knowledge and wisdom given to me isn't mine to hideaway with. I'm a teacher, and a teacher teaches and a coach coaches. I haven't made up my mind yet on what I'm going to do, but I'm going to go home to talk to my daughter, who thinks she's my mother, and spend some time with my grandkids and let the Lord tell me where to go and what to do with my life. I still feel like I haven't done what I'm supposed to do in life, so I believe the Lord has some great things ahead for me."

Baker posted a 320-226 record with the Astros, leading them to the playoffs each of his four seasons and winning the pennant twice.

"It was probably the quickest four years I ever spent in my life," Baker said. "But that's what happens when you're winning. When you're losing, three or four years can feel like a decade."

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Next in line? Astros may take look at internal candidate for manager