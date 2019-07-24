Dumped barrels of sulfuric acid being found near Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple agencies are searching for whoever is dumping sulfuric acid near Cypress.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables found another barrel of the dangerous chemical on Bauer Road on Tuesday. Crews had to dress in hazmat suits to take it away.



On Monday, Precinct 4 deputy constables found eight barrels containing more than 200 gallons of the acid on another part of Bauer Road. Deputies shut down the area for more than an hour to clean it up.



If you have any information on the barrels, you're asked to contact the Precinct 1 illegal dumping hotline at 832-927-1567.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressenvironmentchemicalsdumping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News