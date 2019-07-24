Dumped barrels of sulfuric acid being found near Cypress

UPDATE: SCENE CLEARED



CONSTABLE DEPUTIES HAVE CLEARED THE SCENE IN THE 16500 BLOCK OF BAUER ROAD. NORTH BOUND LANE OF BAUER LANE HAS REOPENED! BARRELS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. https://t.co/ZacgeXAGIH — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 22, 2019

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple agencies are searching for whoever is dumping sulfuric acid near Cypress.Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables found another barrel of the dangerous chemical on Bauer Road on Tuesday. Crews had to dress in hazmat suits to take it away.On Monday, Precinct 4 deputy constables found eight barrels containing more than 200 gallons of the acid on another part of Bauer Road. Deputies shut down the area for more than an hour to clean it up.If you have any information on the barrels, you're asked to contact the Precinct 1 illegal dumping hotline at 832-927-1567.