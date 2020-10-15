Dump truck slams into 93-year-old woman's Highlands home

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A dump truck took out the front porch of a home in Highlands in east Harris County overnight and neighbors said it was a miracle it wasn't any worse.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on South Main near Jones in The Highlands.

The driver of the dump truck swerved to avoid a utility pole that was in the road, according to neighbors.

The dump truck slammed into the home where a 93-year-old woman was sleeping.

"She felt a bump, that's all," the woman's pastor said. "She's ok."

The truck missed crashing into the woman's bedroom by approximately three feet, according to neighbors.

The woman was not injured. The truck driver was transported to LBJ Hospital with injuries.
