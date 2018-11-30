TESLA

DUI suspect found slumped over in moving Tesla may have had autopilot engaged, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP suspects a man had Autopilot engaged on his Tesla before he failed a field sobriety test in Palo Alto early this morning. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, California --
A driver was arrested Friday morning under suspicion DUI.

California Highway Patrol is trying to figure out if that driver had his Tesla's Autopilot engaged while behind the wheel.

The CHP said they spotted the grey Model S driving around 70 mph at 3:37 a.m. Friday. When the CHP pulled up close to the vehicle, they said it looked like the driver, Alexander Samek, was passed out at the wheel.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot

The CHP said they tried to pull the car over, but Samek still appeared passed out. The CHP was able to get another officer in front of Tesla and slow it down.

Mugshot of Alexander Samek from the San Mateo County Sheriff.



The Tesla eventually stopped at a gas station in Palo Alto. Samek was given a field sobriety test and arrested, according to authorities.


The CHP said they suspect the car was in Autopilot, but need to investigate.

See more stories, photos and videos on Tesla here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIteslaelon muskCHPRedwood CityPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
Musk says investors convinced him Tesla should stay public
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
More tesla
Top Stories
Child killed when gunshots ring out in west Houston
Kareem Hunt released after video surfaces of alleged assault
Video shows suspect's car in killing of Desert Storm veteran
'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
Dish Society offering $200, yoga and massages to new hires
Dryer air and clear skies leading into the weekend
Young mother shields children from shooter with assault rifle
Cancer treatment takes financial toll on Texas A&M student
Show More
Inspectors find inmates sharing jail with ants and roaches
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Cardinal DiNardo's computer seized in archdiocese search
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition goes bigger and better
More News