4 ducklings covered in oily tar rescued in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Animal shelter workers in League City became heroes for four little ducklings that were found covered in oily tar.League City Animal Care, a city-backed organization that cares for and finds homes for homeless and abandoned animals, posted to its Facebook on May 28 about stepping in to rescue the helpless baby ducks that were found outside its jurisdiction.According to the shelter, the ducks could barely move their heads and wings, with the substance being caked around their eyes and beaks.In photos provided by the League City Animal Care, workers were seen bathing each duckling with dish soap under running water."Staff immediately went to working carefully, gently, & thoroughly removing the oily substance with Dawn dish soap," the shelter said.The baby ducks were said to appear "bright and strong" after their baths.The shelter added that local wildlife rehabilitators are expected to further help the ducklings "to give them the best chance at survival."