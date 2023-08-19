Police investigating deadly shooting on Duane Street in Houston's South Acres area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots fired in a neighborhood on Houston's south side left a man dead, police said on Friday night.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, that its Southeast Patrol officers were at a shooting scene in the 11400 block of Duane Street, near Tareyton Lane, in the city's South Acres/Crestmont Park area.

HPD said the victim died at the scene, but no other details were disclosed.

About 21,000 people reside in the area where Friday's shooting took place, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows.

The area, which includes South Acres, Shamrock Manor, Hillwood, and Cloverland, counted two homicides in the last 12 months.

2020 and 2022 were the deadliest years on record in that area within the tracker's four-year data window dating back to 2018. Eight homicides unfolded in each of those years.

Four homicides were counted in 2019, and two in all of 2021.