Police found one man who was shot outside the Walgreens. Meanwhile, an officer pulled over a car that ran a red light nearby and found another man with multiple gunshot wounds inside.

2 men shot during drug deal gone bad in parking lot of SW Houston Walgreens, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drug deal involving four men in a car ended in a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

One man was shot multiple times, and a man who was not hurt drove him to get help, Houston police said.

Investigators said the other two men involved are suspects -- one was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, and the other is on the run.

HPD said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 5300 block of North Braeswood near Chimney Rock at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said two men in a white Toyota met up with two other men outside the Walgreens for a drug transaction.

At some point, gunfire erupted inside the vehicle and two men were shot.

"It was a drug transaction that went bad. There are drugs in the car. There is also a handgun in the car," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Outside the Walgreens, investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a Bellaire Police Department officer pulled over the white Toyota after it ran a red light. When the vehicle stopped outside an emergency room, the driver came out and said he needed help because his friend had been shot, Izaguirre said.

The Bellaire officer rendered aid to the man while calling HPD. The man was shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital from the emergency room in critical condition.

Investigators said both men who were shot are expected to survive. They believe they're both in their early-to-mid 20s.

Izaguirre said investigators believe the man who was shot in the shoulder is a suspect based on descriptions provided by the other victims.

A second suspect is still missing, according to HPD.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video outside the Walgreens, hoping to get a better picture of exactly what happened.