More than 100 kilograms of cocaine, meth, marijuana and other drugs seized in drug bust in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty people were taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said they seized more than 150 kilograms of cocaine, over 140 kilograms of meth and a list of other drugs.U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery called the alleged crime that occurred between Dec. 10, 2020 and Dec. 15, 2021 one of the largest major law enforcement operations in South Texas.The crimes involved drug trafficking and related activities in the Houston and Galveston areas, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration."I commend this multi-agency effort involving law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama," said Lowery. "Their diligent efforts further our common goal of dismantling whom we believe are drug trafficking organizations by targeting their leadership and soldiers as well as intercepting narcotics and suspected ill-gotten financial gains."Documents say the individuals engaged in a variety of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana transactions. Some allegedly conspired to commit money laundering and illegally transferred money from the U.S. to Mexico to promote the illicit drug smuggling activities, authorities said.In addition to the drugs found, authorities said they also found 39 firearms.Authorities said the people in custody are considered fugitives and warrants remain outstanding for their arrests.The individuals arrested in the Houston area are expected to make appearances before a judge at 2 p.m. Wednesday.