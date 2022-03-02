drug bust

More than 100 kilograms of cocaine, meth, marijuana and other drugs seized in drug bust in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Feds report record drug seizures amid pandemic in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty people were taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said they seized more than 150 kilograms of cocaine, over 140 kilograms of meth and a list of other drugs.

The video above is from a previous story.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery called the alleged crime that occurred between Dec. 10, 2020 and Dec. 15, 2021 one of the largest major law enforcement operations in South Texas.

The crimes involved drug trafficking and related activities in the Houston and Galveston areas, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"I commend this multi-agency effort involving law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama," said Lowery. "Their diligent efforts further our common goal of dismantling whom we believe are drug trafficking organizations by targeting their leadership and soldiers as well as intercepting narcotics and suspected ill-gotten financial gains."

Documents say the individuals engaged in a variety of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana transactions. Some allegedly conspired to commit money laundering and illegally transferred money from the U.S. to Mexico to promote the illicit drug smuggling activities, authorities said.

In addition to the drugs found, authorities said they also found 39 firearms.

Authorities said the people in custody are considered fugitives and warrants remain outstanding for their arrests.

The individuals arrested in the Houston area are expected to make appearances before a judge at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmarijuanacocainecrimedrug bustdrugmeth
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
Gold-plated pistol found during drug bust near Port Arthur
'That's a lot of poison' Box of fentanyl was headed to Houston home
Strip club raid just the beginning of crackdown, HPD chief says
TOP STORIES
Harris County election workers defend results timeline
Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary elections
Texas Attorney General Paxton headed to runoff against George P. Bush
Liquor store workers struggle with suspected shoplifter in SW Houston
Harris Co. workers confident deadline to get votes counted will be met
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
More sunshine Wednesday, clouds and humidity return this weekend
Show More
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
Humble police officer shoots 2 suspects in stolen car, officials say
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
Kim Kardashian and Ye officially single, LA judge declares
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Third Ward
More TOP STORIES News