men's clothing

Innovative Texas family launches new fashion brand tailored to teenage boys

By Stephanie Allmon Merry

All of the pieces are washable and wrinkle-resistant. Photo courtesy of d.RT

Somewhere between the "boys' department" and the "men's section" lie today's teenage guys - still growing, hard to fit, but possessing their own sense of style. With these challenges in mind, a Dallas family has launched d.RT - a collection of fashion-forward young men's tailored clothing, tees, joggers, jackets, and accessories.

D.RT (pronounced "dirt") is the creation of 17-year-old Dylan Robert Thompson, his sister Paula Brunson, and her husband, Brian Brunson, who say they wanted to "fill a void in the market space with designs for young men who appreciate fashion, while providing a value to parents."

Innovation was key to accomplishing both those goals. The collection had to withstand a teenage boy's life and be able to grow with rapidly growing 10- to 18-year-olds, they determined. As a result, a signature suit jacket features a whip stitch hem for adjustable sleeve length. A pant contains a loop and button system for adjustable pant hem.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionfashionclothingmen's clothingteenagerhouston culturemapculturemap
MEN'S CLOTHING
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus expected to file for bankruptcy
Rockets star PJ Tucker declutters shoe closet in quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Todd Mission mayor who ran Texas Renaissance Fest faces lawsuit
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
Former Houston-area HS athlete killed in drug deal, police say
Sheriff's office releases sketches of 2 men wanted for murder
Strong to severe storms possible after Thanksgiving
Baby gets chance at walking after birth defect is repaired in womb
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Show More
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Judge halts further vote certification; Gov. Wolf appeals
HPD looking for suspects who killed 14-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News