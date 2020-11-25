Innovative Texas family launches new fashion brand tailored to teenage boys

Somewhere between the "boys' department" and the "men's section" lie today's teenage guys - still growing, hard to fit, but possessing their own sense of style. With these challenges in mind, a Dallas family has launched d.RT - a collection of fashion-forward young men's tailored clothing, tees, joggers, jackets, and accessories.
D.RT (pronounced "dirt") is the creation of 17-year-old Dylan Robert Thompson, his sister Paula Brunson, and her husband, Brian Brunson, who say they wanted to "fill a void in the market space with designs for young men who appreciate fashion, while providing a value to parents."
Innovation was key to accomplishing both those goals. The collection had to withstand a teenage boy's life and be able to grow with rapidly growing 10- to 18-year-olds, they determined. As a result, a signature suit jacket features a whip stitch hem for adjustable sleeve length. A pant contains a loop and button system for adjustable pant hem.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
