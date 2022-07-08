drought

Texas reservoirs could mirror alarming 2011 drought water levels, according to the NWS

By Derrick Lewis
National Weather Service Warns Texas Reservoirs Could Drop to 2011 Drought Levels

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service is warning that reservoir levels across the state are down, trending along the 2011's drought levels.

Experts say you don't have to worry about water levels in southeast Texas, but if levels in reservoirs like this one start to drop, there is a plan in place.

A drought in 2011 led to wildfires, widespread crop loss, and water shortages. Fast forward to 2022, the NWS says there are alarming signs that water levels could get that low again.

"I'm hoping we're a lot smarter now and that we learned from the past events and the history of previous droughts," Tom Kula said.

Kula lives next to Lake Houston, a reservoir that holds water that Houstonians use daily in their homes.

"We've been watching it earlier in the year when there was some significant rainfall, as well as now, and it seems like the lake levels are pretty well controlled," he said.

Across parts of Texas, there are water levels that are concerning. However, reservoirs in Houston are fine for now, according to experts.

"We're still in a decent spot in Southeast Texas, especially because we did have some of that recent rainfall," said Katie Landry-Guyton, NWS Senior Service Hydrologist Katie Landry-Guyton.

The NWS said owners of the reservoirs are monitoring levels and will take action if needed.

"It's just going to require more interactions with a lot of the different hydro partners to make sure they are getting the water from other reservoirs to make sure they have enough supply for their community," Landry-Guyton said.

Kula and his family have already started cutting back on water use as they wait for some much-needed rain.

"We're hoping the drought comes to an end. On the other end, it's hurricane season, so we're hoping it will end gently," Kula said.
Related topics:
houstonwater conservationweatherbeat the droughtdrought
DROUGHT
