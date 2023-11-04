Driver's education teacher accused of sexually assaulting teen worked for Houston ISD until 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 61-year-old HISD driving instructor is in jail Friday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, and court documents have revealed he also worked at HISD's Madison High School.

According to HISD, Ronald Avery Eglin quit working at the school in 2022. That's four years after the earliest known police report accusing Elgin of sexual misconduct with a child.

Houston police said Eglin sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student in the car and inside the office of his driving school in early October.

"We're still trying to ascertain the scope of this but we do believe it happened over a matter of years," Houston Police Department investigator Curtis King said.

ABC13 has continued to press HISD about the two school police reports. Despite two days of questioning, HISD will not tell us if they knew about the previous allegation or how long Eglin was employed. All they're revealing is that he was the one to end his employment in 2022.

HISD sent this message to Madison High School parents on Thursday:

"Effective immediately, the district has issued a ban against Ronald Eglin of Texas School of Driving. This absolute ban prohibits Mr. Eglin from entering HISD facilities, campuses, and buildings; it is necessary because the district has received reports of safety concerns about Mr. Eglin's interaction with HISD students. In addition to not being able to enter any HISD building, Mr. Eglin will also be prohibited from picking up or dropping off HISD students. The safety of our students is our top priority, and the district believes this step is necessary to ensure that our schools remain a safe learning environment.

On Friday, HISD said they sent this message to families at South Early College High School:

"This is an important message from HISD for families of South Early College High School.

The TEA did get back to us saying that Eglin's name is not in the teacher certification database.

"There are multiple prior offense reports and complaints about this offendant assaulting other teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 in the same way," Eglin's CP court judge said.

In comments under an ABC13 Instagram post about Eglin, multiple women say he was known for inappropriate behavior. One woman even told ABC13 he employed her at his driving school when she was a teen and told her she could watch porn on the office computer. She quit shortly after.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, he's been a driving instructor since 2010 and operated a driving school since 2011. The department is investigating the matter to determine if Eglin's licenses will be revoked.

