Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus on FM 1960

There were kids on the bus, but none of them were injured.

A driver was shot before crashing into a Spring ISD school bus Tuesday morning in north Harris County, officials say.

This happened on FM 1960 near Rolling Creek just before 7:30 a.m.


About 10 teens were on the bus at the time of the crash, however, none of them were hurt. The students, who were on the way to Spring Early College Academy, were moved to a nearby parking lot.

They are all okay.

Authorities say the driver of the car who hit the bus is stable.

Officials are now investigating the initial shooting scene, which they believe could be on Bammelwood.

