Deputies are in the 1600 block of FM 1960, where a @SpringISD bus has crashed with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has a gunshot wound. No reports of injuries to students. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/RJYUqevv4l — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 22, 2019

West FM 1960: occupants on @SpringISD bus were driver & about 10 teens, all are ok. Have been transferred from the location. Adult male sustained gunshot wound, said to be stable. At this time looking got initial shooting scene, possibly on Bammel Wood #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 22, 2019

A driver was shot before crashing into a Spring ISD school bus Tuesday morning in north Harris County, officials say.This happened on FM 1960 near Rolling Creek just before 7:30 a.m.About 10 teens were on the bus at the time of the crash, however, none of them were hurt. The students, who were on the way to Spring Early College Academy, were moved to a nearby parking lot.They are all okay.Authorities say the driver of the car who hit the bus is stable.Officials are now investigating the initial shooting scene, which they believe could be on Bammelwood.