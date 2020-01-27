Driver slams into good Samaritans helping disabled car in NW Harris Co.

Two people trying to help a disabled driver are now in critical condition after a pickup truck struck them on Barker Cypress Road in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened along the 5100 block of Barker Cypress around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities say three different vehicles had stopped to help a grey Nissan Altima that had been in a wreck, but the driver of that car was nowhere to be found.

During that time, authorities say the driver of a blue Toyota Tundra slammed into the good Samaritans and the stopped cars. One of the injured victims is a woman who ended up on the hood of that Tundra as it swerved into a ditch and landed upside down.



Deputies say the driver of the truck admitted to them he had been drinking earlier in the evening.

"He just tried to pass the vehicles stopped on the roadway. The vehicles were stopped with hazard lights on, there is no reason why they should not have been seen," Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The accused driver is expected to be charged with intoxication assault, but charges could be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter depending on what happens to the victims.

