Driver waiting at traffic light shot twice by man in southwest Houston

HPD detective just arrived. Investigators trying to pull surveillance video from stores/places near the intersection. Was shooting captured on camera? They’re checking. #abc13 https://t.co/MCBe6v0sw6 pic.twitter.com/dGgDDrR24q — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman say they were stopped at a light when someone pulled up to their pickup truck and started shooting at them in southwest Houston.They told police they were at the Beltway and Highway 59 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when the person opened fire.The man driving was shot twice in the side.He managed to drive to a nearby gas station for help. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital and is expected to survive.The woman with him was shaken up, but she was not hurt.She told police it was too dark to get a good look at the shooter.Police are looking for any surveillance video in the area to try to figure out exactly what happened.