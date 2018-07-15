Driver runs from scene of crash with HCSO deputy

Driver arrested after running from scene of crash with Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was not hurt in an early morning crash in the 400 block of Carby Road.

The deputy was driving westbound when he spotted a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the deputy tried to get out of the way but his cruiser was hit.

The other vehicle then veered off the road and slammed into a fence.

The deputy was trapped inside his vehicle when he watched the other driver get out of the car and fall down.

Eventually the driver was able to crawl out of his window.

Witnesses say they saw the other driver run from the scene.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene and searched for the driver. The area was on lock down for about an hour.

The driver was taken into custody and evaluated for injuries. No word on if any charges will be filed.
