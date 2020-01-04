fatal crash

Driver left motorist to die after N. Harris Co. crash: Deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead on Lauder Road in north Harris County.

Officials said a black Chevy Tahoe was hit by a grey Chevy SUV.



The driver of the Tahoe was ejected and died on the scene. The sheriff's office said the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Police are looking for the driver of the other vehicle, which is missing its front grill and bumper. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Lauder towards Eastex Freeway.
