Driver dies after colliding with H-E-B grocery truck in northeast Harris County

H-E-B TRUCK VS. CAR: Following a deadly accident on Wallisville Rd this AM.



Driver dies after colliding with @HEB grocery truck.



Investigators say it appears Toyota Corolla crossed into 18 wheeler's lane.



We're live at the scene.https://t.co/hGyE9QBEyn pic.twitter.com/yOse23of85 — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) June 12, 2019

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and an H-E-B grocery truck in northeast Harris County.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Wallisville Road, between Normandy and Maxie.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 50-year-old driver of the semi was in the westbound lanes of Wallisville while the 29-year-old driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was in the eastbound lanes, when the Corolla crossed into the westbound side, in front of the H-E-B truck.The Corolla driver died. He did not have any passengers.Deputies say the semi driver showed no signs of impairment and had just dropped off a delivery at a nearby Joe V's, a discount grocery concept owned by H-E-B.He is cooperating.The sheriff's office said it was drizzling when deputies arrived, but they do not believe weather was a factor in the crash.The gas tank of the trailer was damaged in the crash, causing diesel fuel to leak onto the road.Authorities plan to do a full investigation into whether the Corolla driver was impaired.