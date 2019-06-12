Driver dies after colliding with H-E-B grocery truck in northeast Harris County

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and an H-E-B grocery truck in northeast Harris County.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Wallisville Road, between Normandy and Maxie.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 50-year-old driver of the semi was in the westbound lanes of Wallisville while the 29-year-old driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was in the eastbound lanes, when the Corolla crossed into the westbound side, in front of the H-E-B truck.

The Corolla driver died. He did not have any passengers.

Deputies say the semi driver showed no signs of impairment and had just dropped off a delivery at a nearby Joe V's, a discount grocery concept owned by H-E-B.

He is cooperating.

The sheriff's office said it was drizzling when deputies arrived, but they do not believe weather was a factor in the crash.

The gas tank of the trailer was damaged in the crash, causing diesel fuel to leak onto the road.

Authorities plan to do a full investigation into whether the Corolla driver was impaired.



