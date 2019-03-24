Driver admits he was drinking before causing major crash in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver involved in a crash admitted to investigators that he had been drinking alcohol before the incident, deputies said.The major crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Shoal Creek Drive.According to deputies, a man in a silver Infiniti was speeding when he lost control and struck another vehicle, causing the woman's car to crash into a ditch.Both drivers were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.