Federal judge to decide fate of 127K drive-thru votes in Harris County

Texas Republican activist Steve Hotze and three candidates claimed that state law didn't allow for drive-thru voting, making the method illegal. State representatives who filed the petition to have the votes thrown out say drive-thru voting is an expansion of curbside voting, which, under Texas state law, is only available for people with disabilities.
In court, Jared Woodfill, the attorney representing the group of Republicans, contended that the decision to greenlight drive-thru voting should have been up to the GOP-led Texas Legislature and not Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.
"If the legislature chose to do that, they could have, but they didn't," Woodfill argued. "Not an individual clerk that makes up his own mind."
With the threat of invalidating votes already cast, representatives for the county said the injury to voters would be irreparable.
"Voters didn't do anything wrong. They only relied on the instructions of county officials," the county said in court.
While the votes cast already are also in question, the judge also looked at the drive-thru option on Election Day tomorrow.
"I am looking at (state) statue right here. On Election Day, they're supposed to vote in a building," said U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen.
On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court denied the petition.
Ten drive-thru voting centers were set up for this election to make voting easier for people worried about walking into a polling place, risking exposure to COVID-19.
People turned out. About 10% of the ballots cast during early voting happened at these drive-thrus.
The Harris County Clerk's Office argues drive-thru locations are separate polling places, different from attached curbside spots, and should be available for all voters. The fight continued in federal court Monday.
"We're preparing for that now, and we're going to win. And we're going to count those votes," said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. "Our lives are literally on the line when it comes to how this country is being run, and so people want to have their voices heard. So, we made that as easy as we possibly could."
An hour before Monday's ruling, Texas Democrats showed up outside the federal courthouse on Rusk Street to protest. They were furious about the possibility of votes not counting.
ABC13's Courtney Fischer was outside the courthouse and came across the youngest protester, Soraya, who is 2 years old.
"It's important to start them young when it comes to understanding what's right," Soraya's mom told Courtney.
Drive-thru voting locations in Harris Co. see greater numbers than in-person voting
