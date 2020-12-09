Here's what drive-thru vaccination clinics could look like

Last week, workers at Phoenix's HonorHealth hospital system tested out a drive-thru clinic in preparation for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that could be approved in the next two weeks.When the vaccine arrives, dozens of sites across America hope to vaccinate the first several million first responders and frontline health care workers."They've cycled through about 50 cars so far, but when they get the real vaccine, all of these are going to be open, and they hope to get through 500 a day," GMA correspondent Matt Gutman reported.Pfizer and the government still haven't hammered out protocols for the specific handling of the vaccine once it's taken out of the freezers and thawed, according to ABC News.In Texas, officials expect the first doses to arrive next week.The first shipment of doses will be limited to health care workers who are treating and coming into contact with COVID-19 patients.