COVID-19 vaccine

Here's what drive-thru vaccination clinics could look like

Last week, workers at Phoenix's HonorHealth hospital system tested out a drive-thru clinic in preparation for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that could be approved in the next two weeks.

When the vaccine arrives, dozens of sites across America hope to vaccinate the first several million first responders and frontline health care workers.

SEE RELATED STORY: Local and state leaders detail COVID-19 vaccine plan as first distributions start next week

"They've cycled through about 50 cars so far, but when they get the real vaccine, all of these are going to be open, and they hope to get through 500 a day," GMA correspondent Matt Gutman reported.

Pfizer and the government still haven't hammered out protocols for the specific handling of the vaccine once it's taken out of the freezers and thawed, according to ABC News.

In Texas, officials expect the first doses to arrive next week.

SEE RELATED: These Houston-area hospitals are getting the COVID-19 vaccine first

The first shipment of doses will be limited to health care workers who are treating and coming into contact with COVID-19 patients.

SEE RELATED: H-E-B to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Houston stores
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Texas' largest grocer preps to administer COVID-19 vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend Co. rises to highest COVID-19 threat level
Texas to leave the US again? A state rep. proposes a vote on it
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
Pence names NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
Brazos ISD will not offer remote learning starting in 2021
President-elect? GOP may wait for January to say Biden won
Huntsville has more than 1,000 job openings
More TOP STORIES News