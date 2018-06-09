Dramatic video shows man rolling onto street after hitting unmarked police car

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrest driver after he hit a police car in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dramatic video captured by Eyewitness News shows the aftermath of an accident Friday night involving a man and an unmarked police vehicle.

Video shows the moment after the driver of a black vehicle hit the unoccupied police car on Hammerly Boulevard.

The driver can be seen stumbling out of his vehicle while the car is still moving.

Two officers rushed to the scene and quickly detained the man. Another officer jumped into the moving vehicle to stop it.

The driver was tested for intoxication. It is unknown if he was charged.

The crash scene happened just minutes away from a fatal accident. According to Houston police, two adults and three kids were in a Silver Honda when they were hit by the driver of a black truck on Hammerly Boulevard and Wirt Road.

Police say the suspect was traveling on Hammerly and then drove onto the left turn lane, but failed to yield and struck the car on the left side.

EMBED More News Videos

An 11-year-old boy is dead following an overnight crash on Hammerly and Wirt Road.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News