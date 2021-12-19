Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dies after being stabbed at Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert, reports say

The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." concert slated to run until 11 p.m.
According to reports published by the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone, the rapper died after being hospitalized in critical condition.
Dozens of artists had been scheduled to perform on the concert's three stages, including Al Green, 50 Cent, YG, Ice Cube, The Game, Cypress Hill and Drakeo the Ruler.
Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were among those who did not take the stage as a result of the festival's abrupt ending.
Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to share his condolences saying he was in his dressing room when he found out about the incident.
He said he "immediately" left the festival grounds.
"I'm saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival," he wrote. "My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I'm not with anything and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA."
The incident prompted a massive response by the LAPD and California Highway Patrol.
Officers from both agencies, some equipped with riot gear, kept a watchful eye on audience members as they evacuated the area.
The investigation has lasted into Sunday morning as the area remains blocked off.
No arrests in connection with the stabbing were announced.