Portion of METRORail closed 'until further notice' due to reported electrical box repairs downtown

A portion of METRORail is being detoured with shuttles while an electrical box undergoes repairs downtown, according to the transportation service.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A significant portion of METRORail is closed because of a damaged electrical box downtown, according to the transportation service.

The repair impacts the Red, Green and Purple lines.

Shuttle buses are being used as an alternative at the Red Line from the Downtown Transit Center to the Northline Transit Center and the Green and Purple Line from EaDo/Stadium Station to Theater District Station.

You can see active delays and detours on METRO's website.

METRO said customers can text or call its customer service center at 713-635-4000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions or trip planning information.

