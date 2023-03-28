The veteran told HPD the would-be robber ran up to his wheelchair and tried to take his bag, but he was armed and put up a fight the suspect likely never saw coming.

Veteran in wheelchair shoots would-be robber who targeted him near METRO Headquarters, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in a wheelchair used a gun to defend himself during a robbery attempt across the street from METRO Headquarters in downtown Houston, according to police.

Houston police said the man the attempted robber targeted is a military veteran.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Main Street near Pierce Street around 8:48 p.m. Monday.

Police said the veteran was waiting to catch a ride home on the METRO when a would-be robber picked the wrong person to mess with.

The man told HPD the suspect ran up to his wheelchair and tried to take his bag, but he was armed and put up a fight the suspect likely never saw coming.

"He fired multiple shots, striking the suspect," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "The suspect ran several hundred yards, where he collapsed and was picked up by the Houston Fire Department and treated."

Police said the would-be robber had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

