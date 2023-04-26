Crews had reopened the eastbound lanes of Alief Clodine, but another CenterPoint Energy crew was called to work on the westbound side, which remains closed.

WB lanes of Alief Clodine at Howell Road closed after car hits pole, causing power lines to fall

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle hit a pole in west Harris County, causing several power lines to fall across the roadway early Wednesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident happened around midnight on Alief Clodine at Howell Sugar Land Road.

The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was said to be in good condition.

