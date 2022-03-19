Family of man police say was shot to death at Greenway Plaza struggles to find answers to his murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Doran Kelly, the man who was gunned down in his office Wednesday afternoon, is trying to understand what happened.In an emotional interview with ABC13, they described the kind of man Doran was."A man simply trying to do his job does not warrant for him to take his life. It was senseless," says Doran's sister, Adria Kelly-James.Kelly was a supervisor at Cedar Gate Technologies for seven years. The 48-year-old was shot and killed by Montavious Wright, an employee.As the family was sitting down shedding tears and hugging, they started to remember the man who Doran was.They said he was a good son to his parents who he checked on every day. He was a kind and patient father who was teaching his youngest of two daughters how to drive."I couldn't have asked for a better father for my girls. A provider as a husband and just a good man" said Doran's wife of Kelly.They were college sweethearts at Praire View A&M University and were married for 21 years."The key component is missing," said Kelly-James. "A good man, a loving man, a kind man who just loved his family and worked hard to take care of his wife and his two daughters, as well as his parents and his sister."Kelly-James said she rushed to Ceder Gate Technologies Wednesday afternoon after she received a call from her mother that something was wrong with him at his job. Doran worked remotely, but decided to go into the office that day."I said, 'I'm down the street. I'm going to go to his job to find out what happened,'" said Kelly-James.When she got his workplace, she said she was taken into the lobby."I asked, 'Do you know if Doran Kelly works here? His sister is here,'" she said.Kelly-James told us she sat in the lobby hoping her brother was in lockdown somewhere in the building."I was just waiting and thinking positive thoughts. My husband kept saying, 'Just think positive,' and as I sat there and said, 'He's going to come out and give me a hug.' Those were my thoughts," Kelly-James said.That was when she got the gut-wrenching news that her brother was gone.Kelly-James said she spoke with her brother that morning after the family made plans to take the kids to the rodeo Friday afternoon.The family said Doran was a person that everyone got along with."There is no reason, no conflict that I'm aware of. Just an employee and employer work relationship. Doran was the kind of person where he got along with everybody. He not once would ever raise his voice. Ever. There's no just cause, there's no reason. All he wanted to do was help people succeed and be successful and whatever they choose to do whatever path they chose," said Kelly-James.Wright appeared in court Friday and is facing charges of first-degree murder.According to the public defender, the 26-year-old has a supportive family, but he is unable to make the $500,000 bond and asked for it to be reduced.Wright's attorney declined to comment on the case but said her client is "innocent until proven guilty."Don Kelly, Doran's father, said he refuses to accept what has happened to his son."My son was a non-violent person. For this to happen to him, I can't accept," said Don.