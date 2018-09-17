Mystery woman who rang doorbell in Montgomery County to reveal identity on 'Inside Edition' today

Montgomery County investigators say the woman was running away from her boyfriend, Dennis Collins, after being tied up and abused.

The Montgomery County woman who made national headlines after she was seen on video ringing a doorbell to ask for help will reveal her identity on "Inside Edition" today.

The woman spoke previously to ABC13, but we kept her name and face out of the report at her request.

Today she plans to explain how she ended up barefoot, wearing only a shirt and no pants, running to a neighbor's house for help to escape a desperate situation.

'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Montgomery County

When neighbors didn't answer, investigators say she returned to the home where she and Collins had been living.

She then got in a car and drove to her family's home in Dallas.

Days later, Collins was found dead from suicide inside their home.

You can hear what the woman has to say today at 3:30 p.m. on ABC13.

DOORBELL MYSTERY: Suicidal boyfriend identified after mystery woman in Montgomery Co. is safe

Deputies say they are continuing their investigation, even though Dennis Collins killed himself.

