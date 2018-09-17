EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4104449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies say they are continuing their investigation, even though Dennis Collins killed himself.

The Montgomery County woman who made national headlines after she was seen on video ringing a doorbell to ask for help will reveal her identity on "Inside Edition" today.The woman spoke previously to ABC13, but we kept her name and face out of the report at her request.Today she plans to explain how she ended up barefoot, wearing only a shirt and no pants, running to a neighbor's house for help to escape a desperate situation.Montgomery County investigators say the woman was running away from her boyfriend, Dennis Collins, after being tied up and abused.When neighbors didn't answer, investigators say she returned to the home where she and Collins had been living.She then got in a car and drove to her family's home in Dallas.Days later, Collins was found dead from suicide inside their home.You can hear what the woman has to say today at 3:30 p.m. on ABC13.