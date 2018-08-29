INVESTIGATION

'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Montgomery County

Neighbors in Sunrise Ranch say they didn't even know about the woman who was living among them.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a 'suspicious' shooting.

This bizarre story is still unraveling, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the woman's safety Wednesday after they were called to a home on Sunrise Pines around 11 a.m.

A friend of the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend told deputies he received a text message, which sparked a welfare check.

Authorities said the man was threatening to kill himself. By the time deputies made it to the home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision, it was too late. The body of the man was found inside, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man's 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a white female from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, is confirmed by deputies to be the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.

'Suspicious shooting' under investigation near where mystery woman rang doorbells this week



The half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video became the subject of a law enforcement investigation this week after she was recorded ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in the same small subdivision.

The woman appeared to be barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints of some kind dangling from her wrist.

Deputies said the woman's name will not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence, and that she is still being interviewed.

ABC13's Steve Campion reports from a Montgomery neighborhood where a mystery woman appeared at a front porch in the middle of the night.



A suicide note written by the woman's boyfriend was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not told us what the note said. This was the first time deputies had been called to the home, according to authorities.

What's still unclear is whether the woman was being held against her will, and how deputies ultimately connected the victim in the doorbell video to this house.

Sheriff's deputies spent part of the day blocking off access to the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.

Some neighbors told ABC13 they heard screaming and glass breaking early Wednesday before a flurry of law enforcement activity in their neighborhood.

