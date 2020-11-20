Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson confirms

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson for the president's son said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining since then.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said.

President Trump announced he had COVID-19 in early October and was hospitalized for several days.

The president's wife, Melania, and son, Barron, also tested positive, along with multiple members of the president's inner circle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houstonians are not getting tickets for mask mandate violations
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Schools with COVID-19 related staff concerns can go virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old Houston girl's death now ruled a homicide
Houstonians are not getting tickets for mask mandate violations
Mom says she saw daughter die after car-to-car shooting
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
Victims' advocate blames bond reform for homicide increases
Houston couple stuck in Nigeria trying to bring adopted kids home
Klein ISD teacher dies on campus of intermediate school
Show More
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Local organizations team up to give free Thanksgiving food
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
Schools with COVID-19 related staff concerns can go virtual
45-year-old allegedly sexually abused child for 2 years, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News