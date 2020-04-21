immigration

President Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into US

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday evening, he said in a tweet, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"



Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.
