Mom of NFL star injured in brutal attack speaks out against domestic violence

Sabrina Greenlee describes how hard it is to escape abusive relationships and details one incident that almost cost her life.
"Everyone wears a shade of purple, everyone wears scars," she said. "I wear mine on the outside, you may wear yours on the inside."
Greenlee is the proud mother of NFL All Pro star and former Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins.
Though Greenlee is in the stands at every game, she's never watched her son make any of those incredible catches in the NFL.
That's because Greenlee was left blind after a brutal acid attack back in 2002.
"I was in three domestic violent relationships and everyone knows the last one, I almost lost my life," Greenlee said. "I was left for dead, and in a coma for 30 days."
Now, Greenlee shares her brutal story in effort to help other women become the victor in their situations.
"The more I talk, the more I'm healed," she said. "And I hope to heal other people."
She runs a non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse.
And now, she's partnering with Fresh Spirit Wellness for a virtual tea this weekend. Fresh Spirit Wellness is a Houston organization that provides support for victims.
Founder, Dr. Conte Terrell, says her organization saw the need for its services grow 200% during the pandemic.
"'Stay in, stay safe,' was not safe for those who were living with abusers," Terrell said.
Zwana Graham fled an abusive situation from Pennsylvania.
"Literally, I came here with just me and my three children and the clothes on our back," Graham said. "We were actually living in my van."
But, thanks to Fresh Spirit Wellness, Graham and her kids now have a stable home.
Sadly, there are tons of domestic violence horror stories like this which is why these women are speaking up and encouraging others not to suffer in silence.
Guest can hear more of Greenlee's story this Saturday at the Fresh Spirit Wellness virtual tea where she's set to be the keynote speaker.