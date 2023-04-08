Man accused of strangling 2 women, assaulting fiancé and officer sentenced to 50 years

According to charging documents, Terry Keylon Jr. was convicted of strangling two women, assaulting his fiance, and striking a Huntsville police officer.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for repeatedly inciting violence against family in Montgomery County, the district attorney announced.

On March 31, evidence was presented to a selected jury that Terry Keylon Jr, 42, assaulted his fiance on the evening of July 25, 2021, at their home in New Waverly, Texas.

The woman testified that Keylon grabbed her by the arms and head and "slammed her repeatedly' into the cabinets in the kitchen and reportedly pulled out a chunk of her hair, leaving a visible bald spot, according to court documents.

The woman then ran to a nearby gas station, where she gave her statement to Deputy Joshua Wright, who also testified that the woman had injuries.

Wright attempted to arrest Keylon but was refused. Wright later filed for a felony warrant for Keylon's arrest, according to officials.

It was later learned that Keylon had two prior felony convictions from separate counties for strangling women with whom he had a dating relationship.

A previous victim testified during the trial that Keylon strangled her and bloodied her nose, and threatened to kill her in the presence of her then-4-year-old son.

The jury in the case heard testimony that Keylon assaulted a Huntsville Police Department officer moments after being arrested for strangling the same woman.

Keylon was also convicted numerous times for driving under the influence and having a controlled substance.

A judge later determined that Keylon would serve 50 years in prison after hearing all evidence and testimony.