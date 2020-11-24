Man shot with rifle during robbery outside Midtown apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is hospitalized after he was shot in an armed robbery outside an apartment complex in Midtown.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Dolce Midtown apartment complex located at 180 W. Gray St.



According to Sgt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the man was leaving the building when two men walked up to him and tried to rob him.

"The males tried rob him and during the robbery, [they] fired at least two shots with, it looks like, a rifle," said Crowson.

The victim was able to get to an emergency clinic with the help of a friend, where he was later taken to the hospital. Crowson said he is undergoing surgery and is expected to be okay.

Meanwhile, the shooting suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to police. A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but Crowson said officers are currently reviewing surveillance video. The incident remains under investigation.

